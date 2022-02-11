Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.21 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.