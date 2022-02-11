Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.21 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.
Rocket Companies Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
