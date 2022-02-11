Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 28,725 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.78 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $50.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

