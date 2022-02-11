People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

