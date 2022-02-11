Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.11.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.