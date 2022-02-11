Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

