Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $33,930.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.11 or 0.06871072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,325.99 or 0.99901754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006200 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,714,318 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.