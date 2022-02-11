Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.120-$6.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to 6.57-6.75 EPS.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.