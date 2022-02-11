Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.120-$6.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to 6.57-6.75 EPS.
Philip Morris International stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $106.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
