Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Sells $1,080,360.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PSX traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $93.20. 4,819,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,181. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

