Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

