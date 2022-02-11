Pinkcoin Trading Up 17.5% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $734.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00249176 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005390 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,895,154 coins and its circulating supply is 434,634,718 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

