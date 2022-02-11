Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS.

COO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

Shares of COO stock opened at $402.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $368.05 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.19.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,007,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,086,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.