Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) CFO Ana Maria Chadwick Buys 9,800 Shares

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 68,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $892.65 million, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 154.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,488,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 904,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 745.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 792,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 347.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 750,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

