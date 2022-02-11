Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 169.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

