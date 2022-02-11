Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

NYSE POLY traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 364,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,949. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plantronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plantronics stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

