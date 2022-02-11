Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.