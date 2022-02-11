PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Mizuho

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

