PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 871,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

