Po.et Price Down 8.7% This Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $226,594.24 and $2.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

