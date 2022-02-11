Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,412,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth $376,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth $503,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,127,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,166,000.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.25.
