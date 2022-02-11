Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,011 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.76% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $31,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCDX. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. 23,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,878. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.74.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

