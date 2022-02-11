Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $28.81 Million Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 53,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 149,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

