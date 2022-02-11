Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $14.14 Million in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $15,151,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,086,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,297,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,532,000.
Shares of DTRTU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading hours on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTRT Health Acquisition (DTRTU)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU).
Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.