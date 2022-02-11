Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $14.14 Million in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $15,151,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,086,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,297,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,532,000.

Shares of DTRTU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading hours on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.

