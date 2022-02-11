Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 6.17% of Portage Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 243,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

