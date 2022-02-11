Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSTL. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE PSTL opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 818.26%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

