Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

NYSE PDS traded up $4.89 on Friday, reaching $52.50. 15,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,317. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $698.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Precision Drilling worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.