Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 744,031 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMW. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,047. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

