Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.