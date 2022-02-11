Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 504.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after buying an additional 1,517,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

