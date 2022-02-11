Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 75.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.21.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

