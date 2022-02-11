Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 752.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $6,998,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Watsco stock opened at $269.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.54. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.