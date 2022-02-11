Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 214,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Celanese by 94.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 212,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

CE stock opened at $160.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $128.49 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

