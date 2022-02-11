Profund Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

