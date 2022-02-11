ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 7.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $40.73. Approximately 4,221,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 67,535,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

