ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.69) to €14.00 ($16.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PBSFY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.04. 14,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

