Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prosus from €140.00 ($160.92) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosus from €128.00 ($147.13) to €122.00 ($140.23) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of PROSY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

