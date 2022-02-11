Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director John Pugliese Sells 10,000 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

