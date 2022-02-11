Provoco Token (VOCO) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $19,998.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00102817 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

