PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82. PTC has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $127,313,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after buying an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

