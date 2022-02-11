Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Trading 2% Higher

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)’s share price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.47. 6,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

