Pura Vida Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 68.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 659,522 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,488. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

