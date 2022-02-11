Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $8.58 Million in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,203,000 after buying an additional 146,755 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

