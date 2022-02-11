Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $14.70 Million Investment in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Olaplex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OLPX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 4,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,180. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99.
OLPX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Olaplex Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
