Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $14.70 Million Investment in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Olaplex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 4,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,180. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

