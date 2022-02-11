Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 734,268 Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 734,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,153. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.