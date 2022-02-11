Pura Vida Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

PRVA traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $24.54. 7,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $821,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,584,365 shares of company stock valued at $126,820,318 in the last 90 days.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.