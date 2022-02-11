Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 427 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

