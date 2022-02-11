Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 86,077 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 86,077 shares during the quarter. AtriCure makes up 1.0% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AtriCure by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 1.16.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

