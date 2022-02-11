Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 12,721 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $169,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

