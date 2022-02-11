Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 2,735 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $109,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Ball stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.