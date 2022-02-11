Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $140,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $105.32 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.