Putnam Investments LLC Buys 1,298,392 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,542,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298,392 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $248,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

