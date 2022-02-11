Putnam Investments LLC Has $54.45 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 728.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,236 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $54,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

